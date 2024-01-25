SED initiates fresh probe over issue of teachers acquiring higher qualification without permission

Srinagar, Jan 25: The School Education Department (SED) has once again initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the academic qualifications of teaching staff who enhanced their credentials while in service up to the year 2020 without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities.

In this regard, the Administrative Department of SED has issued an official communication to the Directors of School Education in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, instructing them to submit detailed information of such teachers by January 31.

The directive specifically targets teaching staff who acquired higher qualifications through distance, private, or online modes without seeking approval from the competent authority, as mandated by Government Order No. 940-Edu of 2017 dated November 17, 2017.

Directors of both divisions have been tasked with providing essential details, including the date of the teacher’s first appointment, the discipline in which the qualification was acquired, and whether the teacher sought permission at the time of his admission in the university.

The directors have been asked to give clear-cut recommendations with regard to these teachers who have enhanced their qualifications during their service.

The communication instructs the Directors to include the date of admission and completion of the course, the name of the University issuing the degree, and confirmation of UGC recognition.

For degrees obtained through distance mode, the Directors are required to confirm recognition of the course by the Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

Both the directors have been asked to “certify” that the higher qualification and degrees acquired by the candidate have been scrutinised and found fulfilling all the conditions as laid down in order 940-Edu of 2017.

Notably, the SED issued Order no 940 in 2017 after a large number of in-service teachers would acquire degrees from universities outside J&K and later seek inclusion in seniority lists for promotion.

The order emphasised UGC recognition, approval by the Distance Education Council (DEC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and adherence to specific guidelines for practical components in science subjects.

The directive clarified that in-service candidates acquiring B.Ed and M.Ed degrees through distance mode from recognised universities, including IGNOU, would be considered valid for promotion purposes.

“The degrees obtained from off-campus locations established beyond the territorial jurisdiction of state universities would not be recognised,” the order 940 of SED reads.

The order has further emphasised that promotions, including for distance mode degree holders, would be performance-based, and regularisations would adhere strictly to the last three years’ performance in respective disciplines.

It further states that the in-service candidates, who have obtained degrees in BEd and MEd courses through distance mode from Universities of Kashmir or Jammu and IGNOU or any other UGC-recognised university shall be considered as valid degree for effecting their promotion, provided these degrees are also DEC approved.

“The degrees obtained through distance education mode from off-campus which have been established by the State Universities beyond their territorial jurisdiction shall not be recognised. The in-service candidates should have obtained their degrees after seeking proper permission from the competent authority at the relevant point of time,” it reads.

The order states that the promotion of in-service candidates, including distance mode degree-holders, shall be performance-based and their regularisation will be effected strictly as per their last three years’ performance in their respective disciplines.

“The concerned directors shall verify the degrees in light of the conditions set in the order besides certifying the status of permission and admissibility of leave and thereafter, recommend the cases to the administrative department for further appropriate action,” it reads.

The order further states that the degrees obtained in contravention to the conditions laid down in order number 940 of 2017, or submitted without the bonafide certificate and clear-cut recommendations of the concerned Directors shall not be entertained for seniority or promotion purposes.