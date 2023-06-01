SED presents fact sheet before MoE: 1000 model KGs, emphasis on pre-primary education

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has established 1000 model kindergarten (KG) schools across Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.

In its presentation showcased before the Union Ministry of Education (MoE), the department showcased the establishment of 1000 model KGs and their unwavering emphasis on pre-primary education during the 2022-23 academic year.

As per the official document, the department showcased its achievements to get approval of its annual plan presented before the Ministry of Education for 2023-24.

The department has stated that pre-primary education has got much more emphasis during the 2022-23 noting that the major initiatives taken by the department included engagement of 2891 helpers to support an equal number of pre-primary sections.