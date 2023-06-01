SED presents fact sheet before MoE: 1000 model KGs, emphasis on pre-primary education

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has established 1000 model kindergarten (KG) schools across Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year.
In its presentation showcased before the Union Ministry of Education (MoE), the department showcased the establishment of 1000 model KGs and their unwavering emphasis on pre-primary education during the 2022-23 academic year.
As per the official document, the department showcased its achievements to get approval of its annual plan presented before the Ministry of Education for 2023-24.
The department has stated that pre-primary education has got much more emphasis during the 2022-23 noting that the major initiatives taken by the department included engagement of 2891 helpers to support an equal number of pre-primary sections.
The official document reads that the comprehensive guidelines have been developed for the engagement of these helpers at the grass-root level. “J&K has a plan to upscale the manpower support to strengthen the pre-primary sector in government schools.
The development of 1000 model KGs under the UT initiative has been one of the measures taken during 2022-23,” the official document reads while referring to the PowerPoint presentation given by J&K SED.
“These model KGs have been developed and equipped with the requisite infrastructure and other facilities. Awareness regarding the significance of pre-school education among the masses has been another best practice which J&K has successfully conducted,” it reads. The department has stated that around 1.46 lakh new admissions were registered in the pre-primary section of government schools during 2022-23 against 70,559 admissions registered in 2021-2022.
“The efforts are continuing and the target is to have the enrollment in every pre-primary section. The SED has developed a vibrant group of master trainers on Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE) most of whom have done their diploma in ECCE through NCERT, New Delhi,” the document reads.The Education Department has adopted the Activity Book (Nanhay Kadam), developed jointly by Samagra Shiksha and Social Welfare Department for age groups 3-6 years, and it has been implemented in all the AWCs of J&K.
Besides, several initiatives have been taken by J&K Samagra Shiksha which includes equipping institutions with requisite infrastructure, empowering girl students, enhancement of enrollment in government schools and reducing drop-out rate and capacity building of teachers at mass level.
The department has also showcased its digital initiatives taken for transforming the education sector while highlighting that the department has joined hands with administration for providing computer-aided education to secondary and higher secondary government and government-aided schools.
“The second is the establishment of smart schools, which should be technology demonstrators. The third component is teacher related interventions like provision for engagement of an exclusive teacher, capacity enhancement of all teachers in ICT and a scheme for national ICT award as means of motivation,” the official document reads.
The department has also mentioned about its initiative of development of e-content, mainly through Central Institute of Education Technologies (CIET), six State Institutes of Education Technologies (SIETs), and five Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) an also through outsourcing.
“J&K government has taken the initiative of providing a computer lab with smart class facilities in all the 23,283 schools of the UT. Schools falling in educationally backwards blocks and those falling in the habitations of tribal areas have been selected for digital initiatives on priority,” the official document reads. As per the official data, the SED has established 1420 CAL centers at the upper primary school level and 1588 ICT labs at the secondary and higher secondary school level.