SED removes ‘ambiguity’ to streamline recruitment of AAYA helpers under ECCE in schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has amended the government order to remove the ambiguity and streamline the recruitment of AAYA helpers in the school under Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).

The amendments were made after the department received several representations from Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in which they raised their queries that sub-clause (iv) of Clause C under ‘Qualification’ and ‘Preference’ of the recruitment order was quite ambiguous and vague due to which the selection of AAYAs becomes extremely difficult “if candidate out of first two criteria is not found and requested to spell this out clearly.”

The recruitment order in question was issued by J&K Samagra Shiksha (Society) on January 1, 2023, after seeking the approval of the Administrative Department for the engagement and hiring of AAYA-cum-helpers in various approved schools.

“To clarify the issue, deliberations were held in the matter with the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department (SED), officers of the Samagra Shiksha, and other field officers as well,” the fresh order reads.