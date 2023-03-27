SED signs MoU with Faizal-Shabana Foundation to transform public education system

He said their focus will be to improve the standards of education from kindergarten to class 12th saying that the MoU will bring a big transformative initiative for developing government schools in the whole J&K.

“We will be working on fast track basis in this project as it is an important step we have taken for changing the education standards here,” he said.

He said the government schools in J&K do not meet the standard at the global level.

“The standard of this school (Kothi Bagh) which you think is great but comparing it with global standard it is not up to the mark. But we want to make it like a model which meet the standards at the global level,” he said.

Besides infrastructural development and academics, the FSF will also focus on capacity building of teachers.

“Once we are done with this project, the same model will be replicated at other places and it will bring a major change in the education sector,” he said.