SED’s Shanti Yatra on Gandhian values of peace gains momentum

The SED has issued a comprehensive advisory to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to ensure the smooth conduct of the Shanti Yatra.

Among the advisory’s key points were guidelines stating that the torch (Mashal) should be fueled and lit only by teachers, not students. It also advised the selection of Torch Bearers in advance, with specific instructions to hold the torch securely and at an appropriate height to ensure safety.

“Safety precautions to be taken during the Yatra, particularly when passing through areas with dry grass and other inflammable spots, such as petrol pumps and gas counters,” the advisory reads.

To prevent the torch from extinguishing, the advisory recommended regular refueling & the preparation of contingency plans in case of rain.

The advisory has stressed the need for students to follow Torch Bearers in an organised queue to prevent any stampede.

“The rally carrying the torch should comprise no more than 70 to 100 students and teachers. Outsiders should not be allowed to enter the rally, and placards and banners conveying Gandhian messages should be encouraged to be displayed prominently,” it reads.