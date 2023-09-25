SED’s Shanti Yatra on Gandhian values of peace gains momentum

Srinagar: The Shanti Yatra, initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) on September 8, has gained remarkable momentum as it traverses through both the south and north Kashmir districts.
The Yatra, a symbolic journey promoting peace and embracing Gandhian philosophy, is unfolding across schools and villages, resonating with messages of peace, non-violence, and Sarva Dharma Sambhav, as part of the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi Ji’s 154th birth anniversary.
The journey began in district Anantnag at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Ranibagh on September 8. The SED meticulously planned the route and advisory for the Shanti Yatra, ensuring the safety and success of the event.
For three days, the Shanti Yatra went through Anantnag district, captivating the hearts and minds of students and residents alike with its Gandhian ethos. The symbolic torch (Mashal) of the Yatra was then ceremoniously passed on to the Kulgam administration, following which the journey began through Shopian and Pulwama districts.
After a successful journey in the south Kashmir districts, the torch (Mashal) of Yatra was entrusted to the Budgam administration. It continued its enlightening voyage through Baramulla district from September 20 to 23. The torch was then handed over to the Kupwara district on September 24, from where it will proceed to Bandipora and Ganderbal districts before reaching its pinnacle event in Srinagar on October 2, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary.
To ensure the peaceful execution of this impactful Yatra, the SED collaborated closely with the concerned district administrations and the district police headquarters.
A well-structured route plan was shared with Deputy Commissioners and other security agencies to maintain order and security during the journey.
The SED has issued a comprehensive advisory to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to ensure the smooth conduct of the Shanti Yatra.
Among the advisory’s key points were guidelines stating that the torch (Mashal) should be fueled and lit only by teachers, not students. It also advised the selection of Torch Bearers in advance, with specific instructions to hold the torch securely and at an appropriate height to ensure safety.
“Safety precautions to be taken during the Yatra, particularly when passing through areas with dry grass and other inflammable spots, such as petrol pumps and gas counters,” the advisory reads.
To prevent the torch from extinguishing, the advisory recommended regular refueling & the preparation of contingency plans in case of rain.
The advisory has stressed the need for students to follow Torch Bearers in an organised queue to prevent any stampede.
“The rally carrying the torch should comprise no more than 70 to 100 students and teachers. Outsiders should not be allowed to enter the rally, and placards and banners conveying Gandhian messages should be encouraged to be displayed prominently,” it reads.
In a nod to Gandhi’s legacy, some school heads were advised to dress a few students as Mahatma Gandhi himself and lead the rally at the forefront.
The advisory stated that to facilitate the journey between schools, the Mashal be transported in a vehicle if the distance exceeds two kilometers.
Additionally, a stringent plan has been devised to ensure that no student is required to walk more than one kilometer during the Yatra.
“Once an institution hands-over the torch to the next institution, the students of the institution who handover the Torch are returned safely back to their institution escorted by teachers,” the advisory reads.