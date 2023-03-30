Seminar on AI,ML held at KU’s South Campus

Anantnag: The Department of Computer Sciences, South Campus, University of Kashmir organised a one-day seminar on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine-Learning, Robotics and Blockchain.

The day-long seminar was attended by faculty, research scholars and students from various departments of the campus, a press release said.

Academic Coordinator, Department of Computer Sciences, Dr Hilal Ahmad Khanday, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the main objectives of the event held on March 29.

In his introductory speech, Director, South Campus, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, said that technology has minimised human intervention in finding solutions of a range of problems.

He urged students to explore new jobs by learning skills based on AI, ML and Robotics in view of great demand for the same.

Dr Khanday also requested the special guest, CEO Lelafe, IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr Shameem Shah to help students from the campus to find placements and internships in his company.

In his keynote address, Shameem Shah gave an insight about the vast potential of artificial intelligence in today’s world.