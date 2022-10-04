Seminar on ethical practices in higher education held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organized a day-long seminar on “Inculcation of Better Human Values, Ethics and Attitude in Higher Educational Institutions” at the Shuhama campus.

The event was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Physiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in collaboration with the Faculty Outreach Centre, under ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Educational Project (NAHEP). Renowned speakers Dr Ramesh K Arora (Chairman Management Development Academy, Jaipur and a Senior Full Bright Fellow) and Zareef Ahmad Zareef, poet, writer, social activist, and environmentalist, were lead resource persons of the seminar held in a hybrid mode.

Besides a good number of online audience, the event was attended by various heads of Divisions, students and other teaching and non-teaching staff members in the smart classroom at FVSc & AH, Shuhama.

The inaugural and other sessions were chaired by Dean FVSc & AH, Prof MT Banday and was co-chaired by Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K and Co-PI to NAHEP, while the proceedings were held by Prof Zahoor A Pampori, Head Division of Veterinary Physiology, the Organizer of the event.