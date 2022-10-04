Seminar on ethical practices in higher education held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organized a day-long seminar on “Inculcation of Better Human Values, Ethics and Attitude in Higher Educational Institutions” at the Shuhama campus.
The event was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Veterinary Physiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in collaboration with the Faculty Outreach Centre, under ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Educational Project (NAHEP). Renowned speakers Dr Ramesh K Arora (Chairman Management Development Academy, Jaipur and a Senior Full Bright Fellow) and Zareef Ahmad Zareef, poet, writer, social activist, and environmentalist, were lead resource persons of the seminar held in a hybrid mode.
Besides a good number of online audience, the event was attended by various heads of Divisions, students and other teaching and non-teaching staff members in the smart classroom at FVSc & AH, Shuhama.
The inaugural and other sessions were chaired by Dean FVSc & AH, Prof MT Banday and was co-chaired by Prof Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K and Co-PI to NAHEP, while the proceedings were held by Prof Zahoor A Pampori, Head Division of Veterinary Physiology, the Organizer of the event.
The speakers addressed various facets of a meaningful life and touched the different aspects of human values and approaches required under the ever-changing scenario. Dr Ramesh highlighted in a lucid way the concept and means of achieving a blissful life with a deep sense of gratitude for an impactful human existence.
On the other hand, Zareef Ahmad Zareef gave a glimpse of our rich past to the audience in his mesmerizing style and oratory. Dr Ramesh was able to draw the attention of all to the Rainbow of Life with various quotes and conjectures from sacred scriptures and other leading writings from all over the world. Dr Ramesh made the audience glued and attracted to his talk via his unique way of presentation with references to personal and other observations from the great personalities ever walked on the globe for leading a much more meaningful life.
On similar lines, Zareef Ahmad Zareef highlighted the ways and means of attaining better ethical and valued human working in all the spheres of life with the rousing and convincing response from the audience in the hall. Jenab Zareef also had a brief recitation session of one of his poetry works related to the theme before the event ended on a beautiful note with an assurance from organizers to have more such events in the future for sustainable development of all.