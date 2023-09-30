Seminar on financial literacy held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology Srinagar (NIT Srinagar), organised a seminar on financial literacy on Saturday.
The event was aimed at promoting financial education and fostering awareness about capital markets among the students and faculty of NIT Srinagar. The seminar commenced with a warm welcome speech by Prof. Adnan Qayoum, the Head of the Department of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (HSS&M) at NIT Srinagar.
He extended his gratitude to the esteemed guests and participants, emphasizing the significance of financial literacy in today's dynamic economic landscape.
The highlight of the seminar was the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr. Shri SVMD Rao, Executive Director of SEBI. Mr. Rao shared insights into the importance of financial literacy and the role of SEBI in regulating India's securities and exchange markets.
He encouraged the audience to take an active interest in financial education and be prudent investors.
Following the opening address, the seminar featured two technical sessions conducted by eminent guest speakers. The first session was led by Mr. Shri Pranjal Jayaswal, General Manager at SEBI. Mr. Jayaswal provided a comprehensive overview of SEBI's regulatory framework and its efforts to protect investors and ensure fair market practices.
The second technical session was conducted by Mr. Joginder Singh, Vice President of NSE. Mr. Singh delved into the intricacies of investing in capital markets, providing valuable insights on market dynamics, investment strategies, and risk management. His session was particularly well-received by the enthusiastic audience.
The seminar also featured an engaging quiz that tested the participants' knowledge of financial markets and investment principles. It provided a fun and educational way for the attendees to assess their financial literacy.
A lively interactive Q&A session followed the technical sessions, allowing students and faculty to clarify doubts and seek advice from the expert speakers.
To conclude the seminar, a vote of thanks was delivered by Miss Kanika, expressing gratitude to all the attendees, speakers, and organizers for making the event a success. She also stressed the importance of continued efforts to enhance financial literacy among the youth.
The seminar on financial literacy organized by SEBI, NSE, and NIT Srinagar was a resounding success, leaving participants better informed about the world of finance and investment. It reflected the commitment of these organizations to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions.