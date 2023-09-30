Seminar on financial literacy held at NIT Srinagar

The highlight of the seminar was the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr. Shri SVMD Rao, Executive Director of SEBI. Mr. Rao shared insights into the importance of financial literacy and the role of SEBI in regulating India's securities and exchange markets.

He encouraged the audience to take an active interest in financial education and be prudent investors.

Following the opening address, the seminar featured two technical sessions conducted by eminent guest speakers. The first session was led by Mr. Shri Pranjal Jayaswal, General Manager at SEBI. Mr. Jayaswal provided a comprehensive overview of SEBI's regulatory framework and its efforts to protect investors and ensure fair market practices.

The second technical session was conducted by Mr. Joginder Singh, Vice President of NSE. Mr. Singh delved into the intricacies of investing in capital markets, providing valuable insights on market dynamics, investment strategies, and risk management. His session was particularly well-received by the enthusiastic audience.

The seminar also featured an engaging quiz that tested the participants' knowledge of financial markets and investment principles. It provided a fun and educational way for the attendees to assess their financial literacy.