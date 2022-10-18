Seminar on intellectual property rights organised at SSM College

Srinagar: SSM College of Engineering organised a seminar on innovations and patents filing.
The chief guest on the occasion was Prof. Danish Ahmad, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Srinagar.
Er. Shemyla Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil SSM College of Engineering extended a warm welcome to the guests. On the occasion the Principal, Registrar, Principal SSM Polytechnic, HODs and faculty members were present.
The Resource Person Prof. Danish Ahmad provided the participants with the in-depth knowledge on different aspects of IPR and patents filing, conversion of project works into patents, the process of patent filing and the acquisition of grants. The program concluded with an interactive session with the students.
Er. Shemyla Khan presented the vote of thanks. The program was coordinated by Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Director Research and Academics.