Seminar on message of Karbala for humanity organised at KU South Campus

Anantnag: A day-long seminar was held at South Campus of the University of Kashmir as part of observance of ‘Youm-e-Hussain (AS)’.

The event titled ‘Karbala ka Paigam Insaniyat ke naam-Message of Karbala for Humanity’ was organised by the Department of Computer Science in collaboration with the Department of Urdu.

In his welcome address, Director, South Campus Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri said: “It’s an honour for us to host this seminar on Imam Hussain (AS) who is a role model for the whole of humankind and whose message of love, patience, and endurance will guide us till eternity.”

Other speakers who paid glorious tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) included Dr Sameer Shafi Sidiqui and Professor Ghulam Nabi Khaki Sahab. Both the speakers talked at length about the message of Karbala and particularly focussed on justice, peace, love and brotherhood.