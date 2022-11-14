Seminar on national education day held

Awantipora: A seminar on national education day was organised at the Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development today wherein the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to the Education system of India were highlighted.

Speakers from different departments of the university delivered at the seminary. Speaking about the educational reformation in India, Dr Showkat Hussain (senior faculty, Department of Islamic Studies, IUST) said, “As an education activist, Islamic theologian, writer, and first Educational Minster of India, Abul Kalam Azad revolutionized the education system in independent India Apart from basic education, he encouraged technical education and vocational training to all the children”. He further said that “The name ‘Abul Kalam Azad’ might not elicit instant name recognition with an international literary audience, but he was almost a household name on the subcontinent for the better part of the twentieth century”.