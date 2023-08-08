Seminar on ways to crack civil services exam organised at CUK

Ganderbal: In view of ongoing "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign District Administration Ganderbal on Tuesday started Ganderbal Chronicles: ‘Capturing Lives Inspiring Hearts’ under the theme "Know Your District" in collaboration with Central University Kashmir.

On the inaugural day, a seminar on "How to Crack Civil Services" was organised within the campus of Central University Kashmir which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, Dean Central University Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, faculty members and students of CUK. The welcome address was given by Dean, School of Legal Studies Central University Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir who thanked the district administration for organizing the program on the campus and lauded the DC for ensuring people-centric administration in the district.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner explained in detail the historical aspect of UPSC, scheme and scope of Civil Service examination and strategies to be adopted for qualifying this prestigious examination.