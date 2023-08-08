Seminar on ways to crack civil services exam organised at CUK

Ganderbal: In view of ongoing "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign District Administration Ganderbal on Tuesday started Ganderbal Chronicles: ‘Capturing Lives Inspiring Hearts’ under the theme "Know Your District" in collaboration with Central University Kashmir.
On the inaugural day, a seminar on "How to Crack Civil Services" was organised within the campus of Central University Kashmir which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh, Dean Central University Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, faculty members and students of CUK. The welcome address was given by Dean, School of Legal Studies Central University Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir who thanked the district administration for organizing the program on the campus and lauded the DC for ensuring people-centric administration in the district.
In his address, the Deputy Commissioner explained in detail the historical aspect of UPSC, scheme and scope of Civil Service examination and strategies to be adopted for qualifying this prestigious examination.
He shared his own preparation and success journey and the various obstacles faced during the course of preparation. He also discussed the different components of the syllabus, books required for each component along with notes of reputed coaching centers. The official also briefed about the selection of study material, how to brush up on basics, understanding paper patterns, strategy for revision and the importance of timetable.
He laid stress on the current affairs part in addition to strict adherence to the smart way of newspaper reading.
Shyambir advised students to maintain discipline and remain focused on their goals so that they could excel in different fields adding that qualifying for Civil Services is achievable for a hard working dedicated student. A Question-Answer session was also held at the end where the college students asked questions regarding the preparation part of the UPSC civil service examination. The DC appreciated the CUK for supporting District Administration in organizing the ambitious program.