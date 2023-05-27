Session on impact of meditation on positive mental health conducted in Ramban

Ramban: Meditation for positive mental health “Har Ghar Dhyan” session was conducted by Fit India Movement Ramban at Government Girls High School Ramban,on Saturday.

The session was conducted by the coordinator of Fit India Movement Ramban, Pawan Kumar under the supervision of the School Headmaster Lalita Thakur in preparation for the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2023.

A large number of students and staff members participated where the role of meditation in daily life was also discussed. They performed Yoga and physical exercises.