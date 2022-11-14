Skill development workshop begins at GCW M A Road

In her welcome address, the Principal of the host college, Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Jan Kant referred to the importance accorded to skill development in NEP-2020. In this direction, she added, the college is committed to contributing constructively towards the national ‘Skill India’ initiative.

Prof. Ruhi said the college has developed facilities for various skill centers including Paramedical Science, Food Technology and Fashion Technology. “In fact our college recently invited applications from interested candidates for a Certificate Course in healthcare titled ‘Phlebotomist’. Starting such skill development programmes in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is aimed to prepare a skilled workforce,” Prof. Ruhi added.

Prof. D.V.R. Sai Gopal said students equipped with skills can greatly benefit the community. “They can set up their own industry units and not only earn themselves but also generate employment for many unemployed youth,” he added, pointing to the ‘earning while learning’ aspect of skill based education.

Prof. P. F. Rahman said bookish knowledge is not enough these days and skilled people are more preferred for jobs. “You don't need qualification, only you also need a trained and skilled person,” he added. Both the guests lauded the efforts of Cluster University Srinagar for promoting skill based education.

Dr. Shahnawaz called for more focused attention on skill development. He referred to various pioneering initiatives of IGNOU in higher education including Gyandhara, an internet audio counseling service offered by IGNOU, and eGyanKosh- a national digital repository for digital learning resources.