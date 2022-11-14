Skill development workshop begins at GCW M A Road

Srinagar: A one-week national skill development workshop began at Govt College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar here on Monday.
Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain, who was the chief guest on the occasion, formally inaugurated the workshop in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Prof. D.V.R. Sai Gopal; Vice Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University Kurnool, Prof. P. F. Rahman and Regional Director IGNOU Srinagar, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar. The workshop is being jointly organised by the Department of Home Science and Hostel Management Committee, GCW M. A. Road, and will conclude on November 19.
In his keynote address, Prof Qayyum appreciated the initiative of the college to organize the workshop. Referring to the growing importance of start-ups in India, the Vice Chancellor said Cluster University recently proposed to introduce several new job-oriented professional and vocational courses in its Academic Council meeting.
“These courses not only meet the industry requirements and technological advances made in the respective fields but are also in line with National Education Policy (NEP-2020),” Prof. Qayoom said while referring to Computer Applications, Management, and Mass Communication & Journalism as potential flagship programmes in which the skills of students can be upgraded as per the changing industry requirements.
In her welcome address, the Principal of the host college, Prof. (Dr.) Ruhi Jan Kant referred to the importance accorded to skill development in NEP-2020. In this direction, she added, the college is committed to contributing constructively towards the national ‘Skill India’ initiative.
Prof. Ruhi said the college has developed facilities for various skill centers including Paramedical Science, Food Technology and Fashion Technology. “In fact our college recently invited applications from interested candidates for a Certificate Course in healthcare titled ‘Phlebotomist’. Starting such skill development programmes in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is aimed to prepare a skilled workforce,” Prof. Ruhi added.
Prof. D.V.R. Sai Gopal said students equipped with skills can greatly benefit the community. “They can set up their own industry units and not only earn themselves but also generate employment for many unemployed youth,” he added, pointing to the ‘earning while learning’ aspect of skill based education.
Prof. P. F. Rahman said bookish knowledge is not enough these days and skilled people are more preferred for jobs. “You don't need qualification, only you also need a trained and skilled person,” he added. Both the guests lauded the efforts of Cluster University Srinagar for promoting skill based education.
Dr. Shahnawaz called for more focused attention on skill development. He referred to various pioneering initiatives of IGNOU in higher education including Gyandhara, an internet audio counseling service offered by IGNOU, and eGyanKosh- a national digital repository for digital learning resources.