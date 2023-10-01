Skill development workshop on bakery technology held at IUST

Awantipora: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), in collaboration with the Department of Food Technology, IUST, organised a two-day Bakery Skill Development Workshop.

A statement said that Cream Bell and Shalimar Bakery were the industrial partners of the event. The workshop inaugurated by Dean Research Prof AH Moon was attended by students, professionals and bakery enthusiasts.

The workshop covered various topics, including advanced baking techniques, pastry making, cake decoration, and bakery business management.

Joseph Lawrence, a renowned chef and NSDC-approved Master Trainer with extensive expertise in bakery and confectionery was the Master trainer. Participants had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and receive practical guidance from Mr. Lawrence, making it a truly immersive learning experience.