Skill programme on nursery production commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Nov 16: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Thursday kick-started a weeklong skill training programme on ‘Nursery Production of High-Value Ornamental Plants’ at the Shalimar campus.

A statement said that the training is organised by the SKUAST-K Division of of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture as an Existing Management Development Programme (E-MDP) sponsored under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In the inaugural session, Head of the Division Prof Imytiyaz Tahir Nazki gave an overview of the training.

The trainees were given orientation on the skill program and the importance of the ornamental nursery industry for the national economy by the faculty members including Prof Neelofar and Prof FU Khan. The speakers encouraged the trainees to take up ornamental nursery production as a source of livelihood and employment generation and contribute to making India a developed economy. The program is being coordinated by Dr ZA Rather, Dr RA Lone and Dr ZA Bhat from the Division of FLA and Prof Poonam Sharma from the Directorate of Extension.