Skill training concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: An eight-day high-end skill workshop on “Hi-Tech Nursery Techniques for the Production of Elite Clones and New Varieties of Temperate Fruits” concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

The workshop was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Fruit Science, Faculty of Horticulture under the sponsorship of the Vigyan Accelerate Karyashala Scheme by DST-SERB. Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Shri Saurabh Bhagat was the chief guest at the occasion.

Bhagat, while speaking at the valedictory function, highlighted the importance of skill training and the development of entrepreneurial skills. The chief guest in his remarks termed the event as an amalgamation of different states representing the true reflection of national integration. Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahamd Ganai emphasized the significance of hi-tech nurseries in the contemporary emerging scenario of growing health consciousness and subsequent promotion of cultivation of high-value crops to meet the consumers’ nutraceutical requirements. He urged the students to stay abreast of emerging high-end technologies in fruit science and encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship opportunities to become self-reliant and act as ambassadors of SKUAST-K.

Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, expressed hope that the students will derive substantial benefits from the workshop, which offered hands-on training.

Meanwhile High-end workshop on “Adoption of Bio-pesticides for Crop Protection and Environment: Emerging Technologies to Benefit Farmers” concluded on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.