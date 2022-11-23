SKUAST-J, KVIB to help unemployed youth establish agri enterprises

Jammu: The SKUAST Jammu will facilitate the skill development programmes and together with KVIB help the skilled unemployed youth establish their Agri enterprises to generate employment avenues.
An interface interactive session was held today at SKUAST Jammu in this regard. The interactive session was presided over by Dr. J. P. Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu along with Dr. Hina Shafi Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB.
Among other officers present were the Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB, Director Extension SKUAST Jammu, and officers of KVIB and the University.
In the meeting, the convergence programme was discussed in order to work together.
The SKUAST Jammu will facilitate the skill development programmes and KVIB will help the skilled unemployed youth to establish their Agri Enterprises, which shall generate employment avenues.
The schemes will be environmentally friendly and shall have a great impact on the economic sustenance of Agri entrepreneurs.
The Vice Chairperson along with the Vice Chancellor visited different departments viz. Entomology, Mushroom Cultivation, Department of Animal Husbandry, Department of Vermicompost. The skill development under the said scheme will create a great hub of employment under Agri entrepreneurship.
During the meeting, under implementation SFURTI Clusters being established in Jammu Division was also discussed and it was reiterated in the meeting that SKUAST Jammu being the Technical Agency for the beekeeping clusters of Jammu, the completion of the projects will be ensured in a time-bound manner. The Vice-Chancellor insisted upon the stakeholders to enhance their work and expertise so that the projects will be completed in time bound manner.
Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB enjoined upon the stakeholders to work in unison in order to get better results in the coming time to establish the Beekeeping Clusters in Jammu. She further said that establishing of Beekeeping Clusters under SFURTI scheme will have a great impact on the income generation of bee-growers by making value addition to honey products and simultaneously will generate employment in the particular district.