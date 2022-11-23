SKUAST-J, KVIB to help unemployed youth establish agri enterprises

Jammu: The SKUAST Jammu will facilitate the skill development programmes and together with KVIB help the skilled unemployed youth establish their Agri enterprises to generate employment avenues.

An interface interactive session was held today at SKUAST Jammu in this regard. The interactive session was presided over by Dr. J. P. Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu along with Dr. Hina Shafi Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB.

Among other officers present were the Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB, Director Extension SKUAST Jammu, and officers of KVIB and the University.

In the meeting, the convergence programme was discussed in order to work together.

