SKUAST-K, ABS, Genus Breeding India signs MoU

Srinagar: SKUAST-K and ABS, Genus Breeding India entered into an Memorandum of Understanding in the field of bovine animal genetics for achieving the goals of training and Research through institutional exchange of faculty and students.

Exchange of programme for short term projects and for Masters and Ph.D studies has also been mutually agreed upon.

MOU provides for supply of free of cost sexed semen to SKUAST, Kashmir and superior genetic material for improvement of Dairy Breed in J&K. Research work and projects for study of the usage of sxed semen in different animal management systems in Holstein, Jersey and Zebu animals in the state of J&K will be taken up jointly.