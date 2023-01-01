SKUAST-K awards scientists, students for outstanding work in 2022

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Sunday conducted a special programme on New Year’s Day to felicitate the outstanding students, scientists and staff of the university for their remarkable contribution in various fields during the year 2022.

The awardees were presented with the ‘Achiever of the Year-2-22 Award’ for their outstanding individual and team efforts at a felicitation ceremony held at the university’s main campus Shalimar.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahamd Ganai, presided over the felicitation ceremony. He personally went to greet all the students, scientists and other administrative staff individually and presented them with flowers.