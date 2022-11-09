SKUAST-K begins 66 skill entrepreneurship courses

To formally launch the skill training programmes, SKUAST-K on Wednesday held two functions at the Faculty of Horticulture, Shalimar Campus and the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama in the forenoon and afternoon respectively.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who attended both functions as the chief guest, thanked the MSME Ministry for the support. He said “this is an opportunity to build, train and skill the workforce for agriculture 4.0.”

He said the University has the responsibility to make students industry ready and entrepreneurial so that they can lead the conversion of subsistence-based farming towards sustainable commercial agriculture to benefit the economy in general and the farming community in particular.

Prof Nazir said SKUAST-K has already taken many steps to make it an innovation and startup hub in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the faculty to identify the challenges faced in the field and find sustainable solutions for them. He said the skill training is a great service “for our society to empower unemployed youth and enable them for a better life.”