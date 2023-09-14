SKUAST-K concludes 1-week training programme on research in digital era

Srinagar: The Division of Social Sciences, Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K concluded a one-week training programme titled " Changing contour of Research in a Digital era" today at Rangil, Ganderbal.

The programme began with an inaugural session in which the inaugural speech was delivered by Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Chairman, Dept of Statistics and O.R., AMU, Aligarh. The guest of honour Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi, Former Dean, Social Science, CUK, J&K highlighted general research aptitude and parameters of quality research. Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Prof. F. A.Bhat welcomed the guests and in his welcome address he thanked V.C. SKUAST-K Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, his team, faculty members of FoFy, participants and students for taking part in this programme.

The organiser of the programme Prof. Bilal Ahmad Bhat said that the relation between artificial intelligence and statistics also gave details about the programme. He further highlighted the significance of organising such programmes in academic institutions.

In this workshop, fourteen resource persons belonging to diverse disciplines of Social Sciences, Biological Science including Statistics, Mathematics, Fisheries Science and Veterinary Science delivered in the training program and provided training with regards to the different research methodological tools, modeling and statistical softwares.

Almost all important themes were covered and necessary training was provided to the researchers.