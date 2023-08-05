SKUAST-K conducts entrance test

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) conducted the entrance test for one year basic horticulture training.

According to a press note the test was conducted at two designated Centres within the University- each one at main campus, Shalimar and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama from 11 am to 12.40 pm.

Out of total 1068 eligible candidates 812 candidates appeared in the said Entrance Test at a percentage of 76 percent.

Adequate arrangements were made at both the centres by the University for the convenience and comfort of the candidates.

The Controller of Examination along with Deputy Registrar (Acad), Assistant Controller of Examination and Assistant Registrar (Acad) visited both the Examination Centres (Shalimar Campus and FVSc A H Shuhama) to oversee and take stock of the proceedings. The candidates also expressed quite satisfaction for the arrangements put in place by the University for smooth and fair conduct of the Entrance Test.