SKUAST-K holds 2nd alumni meet

Srinagar, Dec 21: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir ( SKUAST-K) Thursday conducted its second alumni meet at the Shalimar campus.

This year’s alumni meet was held during the 21-day freshers’ foundation program, IRTIQA, as an effort to encourage interactions between the newcomers and the alumni.

The SKUAST-K alumni meet was held to reconnect with its alumni for a greater role in the transformation of the varsity and society. The slogan of the meet was to relive, reconnect, restore, revitalise, and replenish. More than 250 SKUAST-K alumni attended the event physically and several overseas alumni attended virtually. The retired faculty and officers of the university also attended. The participants appreciated the efforts of the university in imbibing the culture of sharing and caring.

The event was supported by the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Several senior government functionaries, administrative secretaries, officers from development departments, banks and business representatives who completed their education from SKUAST-K also attended. Retired faculty members and officers shared their memories and lauded the progress made by SKUAST-K in recent years.

A cultural function depicting the artistic talent of the alumni and the students marked the beginning of the event, followed by felicitation of alumni and graduate faculty, the release of Milan, and an endoment fundraising event.