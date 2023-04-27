SKUAST-K holds 33rd Extension Council Meeting

Srinagar: 33rd Extension Council Meeting of SKUAST-Kashmir was conducted through hybrid mode under the chairmanship of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir and Jammu.
Prof. R.R. Burman, ADG (Agri Extension) ICAR- Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan, New Delhi and Prof. T.S. Riar Additional Director Communication, PAU Ludhiana participated as expert members. Besides Directors from line Department, University, Deans, HoD’s of SKUAST-Kashmir, Joint Directors, other representatives of line departments and the progressive farmers attended the meeting.
The purpose of the said meeting was to take stock of the progress in the dissemination of technologies developed by SKUAST-Kashmir for their ultimate adoption by the farmers. Besides, reviewing the coordination with line departments; discussing new proposals in agriculture and allied sectors and receiving feedback from the Directors of line departments and progressive farmers.
During the programme an e- publication from Directorate of Extension titled “Knowing About Farmer Producer Organization” was released in the meeting. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his address emphasised to carry out the extension services keeping in view evolving technologies. He stressed to develop smart revenue generation models for University farms. Further he highlighted the importance of Institutionalization of Student –Rural Exploration Programme for outreach intensification, branding of SKUAST Kashmir farm produce,
He underscored the need for collaborative research and extension activities between Universities and line departments for the welfare of the farming community. Earlier, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension presented the extension activities undertaken during the year 2022-23. He highlighted the progress made by the constituent units of SKUAST-Kashmir on various agenda items and also progress of farmers under the supervision of Directorate of Extension and KVKs. He appreciated the role of KVKs, Research stations and Divisions and other constituent Units of the university in formulating and disseminating the technologies to the end users.