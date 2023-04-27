SKUAST-K holds 33rd Extension Council Meeting

Srinagar: 33rd Extension Council Meeting of SKUAST-Kashmir was conducted through hybrid mode under the chairmanship of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir and Jammu.

Prof. R.R. Burman, ADG (Agri Extension) ICAR- Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan, New Delhi and Prof. T.S. Riar Additional Director Communication, PAU Ludhiana participated as expert members. Besides Directors from line Department, University, Deans, HoD’s of SKUAST-Kashmir, Joint Directors, other representatives of line departments and the progressive farmers attended the meeting.

The purpose of the said meeting was to take stock of the progress in the dissemination of technologies developed by SKUAST-Kashmir for their ultimate adoption by the farmers. Besides, reviewing the coordination with line departments; discussing new proposals in agriculture and allied sectors and receiving feedback from the Directors of line departments and progressive farmers.