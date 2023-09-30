SKUAST-K holds awareness programme on wool processing in Gurez

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held an awareness program on processing and marketing of wool under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) at Gurez.

The awareness program was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Livestock Products Technology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in collaboration with KVK Gurez and NRLM at Purana Tulail area of the Gurez Valley with an objective of developing the wool processing cluster there for the revival of wool-based cottage industry.

The team of scientists from SKUAST-K that took part in the programme included Dr Asif Hassan Sofi, Head Division of LPT, SKUAST-Kashmir, Dr Bilal Ahamd Bhat, Programme Coordinator KVK Gurez; Dr Afzal Haq Akhand, Associate Professor Division of VAHE, Dr Parveen Scientist Agri-extension, KVK Gurez, Dr Abdul Rehman Sheep Husbandry Department Gurez and officials from NRLM Tulial. Around 30 women participants were present in the programme.

Dr emphasized the importance of the value addition of raw wool into diversified value-added products. Dr Bilal stressed upon the participants to avail maximum possible benefits from the scheme.