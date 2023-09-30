SKUAST-K holds awareness programme on wool processing in Gurez

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held an awareness program on processing and marketing of wool under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) at Gurez.
The awareness program was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Livestock Products Technology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in collaboration with KVK Gurez and NRLM at Purana Tulail area of the Gurez Valley with an objective of developing the wool processing cluster there for the revival of wool-based cottage industry.
The team of scientists from SKUAST-K that took part in the programme included Dr Asif Hassan Sofi, Head Division of LPT, SKUAST-Kashmir, Dr Bilal Ahamd Bhat, Programme Coordinator KVK Gurez; Dr Afzal Haq Akhand, Associate Professor Division of VAHE, Dr Parveen Scientist Agri-extension, KVK Gurez, Dr Abdul Rehman Sheep Husbandry Department Gurez and officials from NRLM Tulial. Around 30 women participants were present in the programme.
Dr emphasized the importance of the value addition of raw wool into diversified value-added products. Dr Bilal stressed upon the participants to avail maximum possible benefits from the scheme.
Dr Afzal highlighted the significance of community participation in owning the programme that helps in the sustainability of the different activities. The project team assured the participants that handholding in the form of processing tools; skill upgradation through capacity building programmes as well as promotion and marketing of the products shall be provided under the project. 15 participants were identified who will undergo a weeklong skill upgradation programme in the first phase at SKUAST-Kashmir during the first week of October. They were also assured that the spinning and weaving clusters shall be developed in the area on a cluster basis in mid-October. The programme is just the beginning of many programmes which shall be conducted in the area for the overall development of the wool-based cottage industry.