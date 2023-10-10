SKUAST-K holds industry exposure visit for BVSc students

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Tuesday organised a daylong industry exposure tour for the third-year students of the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the BVSc students of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences were exposed to the wool and Pashmina processing operations at two processing units M/s Royal Kashmir Baghi Ali Mardan Khan and UNDP Nowshara, Srinagar.

It said that the wool and Pashmina processing forms a component of the course curriculum of the third-year BVSc degree programme.

The statement said that going beyond the boundaries of theory-based teaching, the students were given an on-site industry-based practical demonstration of different operations on carding, combing, gelling, spinning, weaving, carbonization, and embroidery.