SKUAST-K holds industry exposure visit for BVSc students

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) Tuesday organised a daylong industry exposure tour for the third-year students of the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the BVSc students of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences were exposed to the wool and Pashmina processing operations at two processing units M/s Royal Kashmir Baghi Ali Mardan Khan and UNDP Nowshara, Srinagar.
It said that the wool and Pashmina processing forms a component of the course curriculum of the third-year BVSc degree programme.
The statement said that going beyond the boundaries of theory-based teaching, the students were given an on-site industry-based practical demonstration of different operations on carding, combing, gelling, spinning, weaving, carbonization, and embroidery.
It said that the students were accompanied by Heena Jalal and Sadiya Sajad.
Head of the Division of Livestock Products Technology, Asif Hassan Sofi thanked the Managing Director M/s Royal Kashmir, Latief Ahmad Bhat, and Deputy Director, Department of Handloom and Handicrafts, Mirza Shahid Ali for providing students a chance to visit the factories.
He said that exposing students to the industry operations of agriculture and allied sciences would go a long way in inculcating the entrepreneurial mindset among budding professionals.