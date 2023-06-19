SKUAST-K holds scientific advisory committee meet of KVK Budgam

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday held the 10-th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) Budgam.

The meeting was chaired by Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi and attended by ADC, Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak, Head Division of Soil Sciences, SKUAST-K, Dr Javeed Ahmad Wani, vRajat Vardhan, Head KVK Budgam, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer Budgam, District Sheep Husbandry Officer Budgam, officers from the line departments, scientists from DARS, SKUAST-K, Budgam, Officials from DIO Budgam and Board of Directors of FPOs.

Dr Vaseem Yousuf (SMS Plant Protection) presented the welcome address. During the meeting, detailed presentations on the Action Taken Report (ATR) of the previous year and the annual progress (APR) report were presented by Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone. Presentation on calibration and validation of the rapid soil testing device (Bhu Parikshak) for district Budgam was presented by Dr Shazia Ramzan (SMS Soil Science) and the device was also formally released at the occasion.