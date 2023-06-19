SKUAST-K holds scientific advisory committee meet of KVK Budgam

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday held the 10-th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK) Budgam.
The meeting was chaired by Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi and attended by ADC, Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak, Head Division of Soil Sciences, SKUAST-K, Dr Javeed Ahmad Wani, vRajat Vardhan, Head KVK Budgam, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer Budgam, District Sheep Husbandry Officer Budgam, officers from the line departments, scientists from DARS, SKUAST-K, Budgam, Officials from DIO Budgam and Board of Directors of FPOs.
Dr Vaseem Yousuf (SMS Plant Protection) presented the welcome address. During the meeting, detailed presentations on the Action Taken Report (ATR) of the previous year and the annual progress (APR) report were presented by Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone. Presentation on calibration and validation of the rapid soil testing device (Bhu Parikshak) for district Budgam was presented by Dr Shazia Ramzan (SMS Soil Science) and the device was also formally released at the occasion.
Rajat Vardhan presented a brief presentation on the use and working of the soil testing device. During the programme, a high-density walnut demonstration cum mother block sponsored by DBT, GOI was also inaugurated by Director Extension SKUAST-Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Makhdoomi appreciated the role of KVK Budgam in technology dissemination. He stressed the use of modern social media tools like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to market agricultural produce. He further laid emphasis on the proper use of pesticides, and fertilizers with a focus on natural farming and organic production practices.
Dr Akramullah Tak (ADDC Budgam) hailed KVK Budgam for working at the grassroots level for the farming community. Feedback from the officers of the line department and progressive farmers was also received.