SKUAST-K hosts all-India potato project meet

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is hosting the 40th Annual Group Meeting of ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project on potato at the Shalimar campus here.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that more than 80 delegates from various agricultural universities from across the country are participating in the meeting hosted by SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his presidential remarks emphasised improving the production and productivity of potatoes to address the issues of malnutrition and bring nutritional security to the region.