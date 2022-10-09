SKUAST-K hosts all-India potato project meet

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is hosting the 40th Annual Group Meeting of ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project on potato at the Shalimar campus here.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that more than 80 delegates from various agricultural universities from across the country are participating in the meeting hosted by SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai in his presidential remarks emphasised improving the production and productivity of potatoes to address the issues of malnutrition and bring nutritional security to the region.
He also stressed the adoption of the latest scientific technologies for making Kashmir a leading producer of potatoes in the country.
DDG, Horticultural Sciences, ICAR, A K Singh, who was the chief guest at the occasion, highlighted the importance of using modern and cutting-edge technologies including IoT, Genomics, and Precision Agriculture for developing high-yield varieties, which were suitable for the processing industry.
Acting Director and PC Potato, ICAR-CPRI, Shimla, Devender Kumar highlighted ICAR-AICRP on potato’s role in the growth in potato productivity across the country.
Guest of Honor, Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, outlined the various initiatives taken by SKUAST-K in developing new technologies, especially in vegetable science.
Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Wani, briefed about the history of the potato and emphasised the production of quality planting materials
One book and two extension bulletins authored by Syed Faheema Mushtaq, organising secretary of the event, were also released on this occasion.
Various faculty members, HoDs, scientists of the varsity, and Heads of Departments also participated in the event.
M I Makhdoom, Head Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K presented the vote of thanks.