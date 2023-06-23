SKUAST-K kick starts Holistic Agriculture Development Plan

Srinagar: Directorate of Research, SKUAST-K organised one-day awareness-cum-training programme on “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP): A way forward”.
The HADP, initiated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, aims to uplift the agriculture and allied sectors from a level of subsistence to self-sustenance with improved bioeconomy.
The programme's theme was to sensitize various stakeholders about the HADP projects for accomplishing the financial and physical targets mandated for SKUAST-K. The HADP project namely Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalizing Agriculture in J&K conceptualized the theme of this event. The programme started with a formal welcome address by Prof Parmeet Singh.
Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. M.A.A Siddiqui graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Other dignitaries who participated in the event were Director, Planning and Monitoring Prof. HR Naik, Director Research Prof. AH Mughal, Chairman and Project leader of Innovative Extension Approaches Prof. MS Mir, Deans of various Faculties, Principal Investigators (PIs) of the projects, Technical Officer from Agriculture Production Department GoJK, procurement consultant and other faculty members of the university.
During the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Siddiqui commended the efforts of the university scientists who worked tirelessly in shaping the projects and establishing tangible objectives that would benefit the farming community of the UT.
Director Planning, Prof. HR Naik, stressed the importance of timely initiation of project activities, considering that the funds have already beenreflected on the BEAMS (Budget Estimation, Allocation, and Monitoring System) portal and advised the timely accomplishments of targets and utilization of funds.
Prof. AH Mughal, Director Research enlightened the importance of organizing this event and assured the Principle investigators for rendering full support from the Directorate for hassle-free implementation of projects.