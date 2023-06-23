SKUAST-K kick starts Holistic Agriculture Development Plan

Srinagar: Directorate of Research, SKUAST-K organised one-day awareness-cum-training programme on “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP): A way forward”.

The HADP, initiated by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, aims to uplift the agriculture and allied sectors from a level of subsistence to self-sustenance with improved bioeconomy.

The programme's theme was to sensitize various stakeholders about the HADP projects for accomplishing the financial and physical targets mandated for SKUAST-K. The HADP project namely Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalizing Agriculture in J&K conceptualized the theme of this event. The programme started with a formal welcome address by Prof Parmeet Singh.

Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. M.A.A Siddiqui graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Other dignitaries who participated in the event were Director, Planning and Monitoring Prof. HR Naik, Director Research Prof. AH Mughal, Chairman and Project leader of Innovative Extension Approaches Prof. MS Mir, Deans of various Faculties, Principal Investigators (PIs) of the projects, Technical Officer from Agriculture Production Department GoJK, procurement consultant and other faculty members of the university.