SKUAST-K launches 66 skill courses for entrepreneurship

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Wednesday launched a series of skill training programmes for entrepreneurship development in various emerging vocations of agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and allied sectors.

In collaboration with and sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Planning and Monitoring and SKIIE Centre are organising 66 skill training programmes for entrepreneurship development at the various faculties and divisions of the varsity.

The training programmes aim to build entrepreneurial mindset among the youth and develop their skills so they can launch their own innovation-led startups and business ventures.