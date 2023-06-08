SKUAST-K, Neophal sign MoU

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and Neophal Private Limited Chandigarh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, Prof H R Naik and Director Neophal Private Limited Amit Howladar signed the MoU in presence of acting vice chancellor Prof M A A Siddiqui.

He congratulated Neophal Private Limited for having entered into an MoU with a prestigious university of the country and stressed the need to initiate the process of on ground implementation of the project so that the farming community of J&K was able to reap its benefits.