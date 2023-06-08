SKUAST-K, Neophal sign MoU

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) and Neophal Private Limited Chandigarh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that Director Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, Prof H R Naik and Director Neophal Private Limited Amit Howladar signed the MoU in presence of acting vice chancellor Prof M A A Siddiqui.
He congratulated Neophal Private Limited for having entered into an MoU with a prestigious university of the country and stressed the need to initiate the process of on ground implementation of the project so that the farming community of J&K was able to reap its benefits.
The company would set up and commercially operate multiple Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storages of cumulative capacity of around 200,000 metric tonnes in various regions spread across J&K in next few years.
SKUAST-K through its academic and research experience would help in identifying the places where the CA stores could be set up for the maximum benefit of the growers and farmers.
In addition, SKUAST- K and Neophal Private Limited would jointly conduct need-based research in CA technology for application in the CA stores.