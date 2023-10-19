SKUAST-K only university in J&K with 21 startups, 13 patents: VC

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre Thursday held a one-day workshop on intellectual property rights (IPR).
The aim of the workshop was to make students and faculty members of the university aware about ‘how to get innovative, novel and research-based work and ideas recognized in their name and protected from intellectual theft.
Renowned patent professional Pooja Kumar from the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM), Govt of India, was the resource person. Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the workshop, gave a detailed overview of the steps taken by the University to create an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for the students and faculty. He said, along with other steps, SKUAST-K adopted the Innovation & Startup Policy and NEP-2020, which incentivized innovation and entrepreneurship for both the students and faculty members.
Prof Ganai said SKUAST-K has become the only university in J&K which has secured 13 patents and registered 21 faculty and student startups in a short span of time.
Director, Planning and Monitoring, SKUAST-K, Prof Haroon R Naik, talked about the need for securing the innovations and other work of the faculty and students so that they themselves as well as the university benefit from that. OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan presented the vote of thanks.