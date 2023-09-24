SKUAST-K organises capacity building programme for Saffron growers

Srinagar: Advanced Research Station for Saffron and Seed Spices SKUAST-Kashmir organised Input distribution-cum-Interaction meet sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Vice Chancellor of Varsity Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, visited the research station along with Director Research, Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Director Agriculture Kashmir and Heads of KVKs.

The event was attended by the farmers and officers of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

While reviewing steps taken to improve the Saffron crop production in Kashmir, Vice Chancellor stated indoor and outdoor saffron cultivation should be carried out as per the package of practices developed at ARSSSS SKUAST-Kashmir, in all potential saffron growing areas of Kashmir so as to showcase and popularize the technologies developed by the SKUAST-Kashmir.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai also congratulated the scientists of the research station for their promising work especially the Indoor Saffron Technology, which will go a long way in the vertical farming of saffron under scarce land resource conditions in times to come.