SKUAST-K organises entrepreneurship awareness programme in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K)’s Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, Faculty of Forestry, Benhama, Watlar, Ganderal Tuesday conducted a one-day entrepreneurship awareness programme on ‘Potential and Prospectus of Wild Edible Fruits (WEFs) for Livelihood Through Value Addition’ at Public Higher Secondary School, Watlar Ganderbal.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the one-day awareness programme sponsored by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, New Delhi, was inaugurated in the presence of Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof S A Gangoo, Head, Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, FOF, Prof G M Bhat, Principal Public Higher Secondary School Watlar, Ganderbal, scientists from the division of Silviculture and Agroforestry and teaching staff of the Public Higher Secondary School Watlar.
The statement said that over 80 participants, mostly students of different subject streams participated in the event.
It said that the inaugural session was started with a welcome address by the coordinator of the training Programme N A Pala who also briefed the participants about the importance and need of conducting this training programme apart from delivering a lecture on the wild edible diversity of Kashmir Himalayas.
Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof S A Gangoo spoke about the entrepreneurship opportunities through the conservation and collection of wild edible fruits for generating employment opportunities.
Head of the Division Prof G M Bhat gave a detailed presentation about the cultivation practices and processing and value addition and spoke about the length and breadth of entrepreneurship opportunities in this sector.
Principal, Public Higher Secondary School Watlar thanked the Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K for conducting such awareness programmes in the institutional premises.
The Head of the Division and training coordinator acknowledged the financial support from the Ministry of MSME and support provided by the Directorate of Planning and Monitoring for their support.