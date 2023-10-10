SKUAST-K organises entrepreneurship awareness programme in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K)’s Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, Faculty of Forestry, Benhama, Watlar, Ganderal Tuesday conducted a one-day entrepreneurship awareness programme on ‘Potential and Prospectus of Wild Edible Fruits (WEFs) for Livelihood Through Value Addition’ at Public Higher Secondary School, Watlar Ganderbal.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the one-day awareness programme sponsored by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, New Delhi, was inaugurated in the presence of Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof S A Gangoo, Head, Division of Silviculture and Agroforestry, FOF, Prof G M Bhat, Principal Public Higher Secondary School Watlar, Ganderbal, scientists from the division of Silviculture and Agroforestry and teaching staff of the Public Higher Secondary School Watlar.

The statement said that over 80 participants, mostly students of different subject streams participated in the event.