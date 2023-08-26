SKUAST-K organises ‘Grape Harvest Day’

Amongst others, the inaugural session was graced by Director Education Prof M.A.A. Siddiqui, Director Research Prof TH Masoodi, Director Extension Prof DM Makhdoomi, Dean FoA Prof. R.H. Kanth, Heads and faculty members of various divisions including Fruit Scientists from other Constituent Units On arrival, the Chief Guest, Prof. Ganai inspected different stalls put up by the division to showcase the rich temperate fruit biodiversity repository of pome, nuts, stones and minor fruit crops the division has evolved over the years.

Thereafter Chief Guest formally inaugurated the first grape harvest of the season witnessed by physical clipping of grape berry bunches.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Ganai exhorted the fruit scientists to organize a brainstorming session to explore the way forward for grape cultivation as an alternate economically viable, and sustainable commercial enterprise.

Prof TH Masoodi emphasised undertaking a comprehensive comparative economic analysis of grape production cost and output. Dr. Aroosa Khalil, Leading Grape Research Scientist discussed the initiatives taken for varietal diversification of grapes and strategical research undertaken in light of the climatic indices on colour break point and grape quality.