SKUAST-K organises ‘Grape Harvest Day’

Srinagar: SKUAST-Kashmir organised “Grape Harvest Day” at the experimental Research field at main campus Shalimar.
A statement said that the inaugural session was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nazir A Ganai, in the august presence of the 12th Brainstorming session of Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) 2023 dignitaries. The Celebration of Grape Harvest Day was organized by the Division of Fruit Science, Faculty of Horticulture Shalimar.
The fruit scientist faculty led by Dean FoH Prof. S A Wani accorded a floral welcome to the dignitaries and gave a brief description of the concerted research and skilled entrepreneurial Programmes taken by the Division to address the issues confronting the growers in achieving enhanced sustainable production and revenue targets.
Amongst others, the inaugural session was graced by Director Education Prof M.A.A. Siddiqui, Director Research Prof TH Masoodi, Director Extension Prof DM Makhdoomi, Dean FoA Prof. R.H. Kanth, Heads and faculty members of various divisions including Fruit Scientists from other Constituent Units On arrival, the Chief Guest, Prof. Ganai inspected different stalls put up by the division to showcase the rich temperate fruit biodiversity repository of pome, nuts, stones and minor fruit crops the division has evolved over the years.
Thereafter Chief Guest formally inaugurated the first grape harvest of the season witnessed by physical clipping of grape berry bunches.
On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Ganai exhorted the fruit scientists to organize a brainstorming session to explore the way forward for grape cultivation as an alternate economically viable, and sustainable commercial enterprise.
Prof TH Masoodi emphasised undertaking a comprehensive comparative economic analysis of grape production cost and output. Dr. Aroosa Khalil, Leading Grape Research Scientist discussed the initiatives taken for varietal diversification of grapes and strategical research undertaken in light of the climatic indices on colour break point and grape quality.
Dr Shamim A. Simnani, HoD Fruit Science, highlighted the economic feasibility and suitability of grape cultivation with a vision of targeting the grape to national markets during the off-season in the rest of the country.
The main attraction of the vent was the Bio-Bank of different grape varieties with quality colour, shape, purpose and seedlessness.
The visiting guests/Vice Chancellors from different Agricultural Universities along with the Chief Guest and other participating delegates and progressive farmers visited the Grape Research Block for onspot performance assessment of various grape cultivars under different training systems and to work out their feasibility on farmers fields.
The inaugural event was followed by a technical interactive session among the participating delegates, faculty members, students and farmers.