SKUAST-K organises seminar conservation of Hangul, other threatened deer species

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Protection, the J&K government Monday organised a seminar on ‘Conservation of Hangul and other threatened deer species as part of the prestigious Indo-US faculty and student exchange and capacity building programme under the Joint Network Center programme.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that this programme was being spearheaded by SKUAST-K in partnership with the Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K government and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and the US partnering institutions - Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Montana Technology University, Montana and the Wilds Ohio.