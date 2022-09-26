SKUAST-K organises seminar conservation of Hangul, other threatened deer species

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Protection, the J&K government Monday organised a seminar on ‘Conservation of Hangul and other threatened deer species as part of the prestigious Indo-US faculty and student exchange and capacity building programme under the Joint Network Center programme.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that this programme was being spearheaded by SKUAST-K in partnership with the Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K government and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and the US partnering institutions - Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Montana Technology University, Montana and the Wilds Ohio.
The statement said that the programme was aimed at building a strong bilateral consortium and research capacities in the participating institutions to ensure science-based solutions for the effective long-term management, conservation, and population recovery of the threatened wildlife, especially the threatened Hangul under in-situ and ex-situ conditions through conservation breeding and conservation genetics.
It said that the event was aimed at developing a roadmap for effective long-term Hangul conservation planning in partnership with national and international Institutions and experts.
The statement said that the international experts at the event appreciated the scientific efforts put in by SKUAST-K towards Hangul conservation and ensured to extend all their support towards addressing the issues faced by Hangul.
The final report of a research study ‘Long Term Conservation of Hangul: Hangul Movement Patterns study using GPS-Satellite Telemetry’ was funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, and conducted by the Division of Wildlife Sciences, SKUAST-K in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Protection and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun was released during the event.