SKUAST-K organises workshop on motivation for social service

Srinagar: The faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shuhama, organised a workshop on ‘motivation for social service, self-defence and disaster management’ on Monday.

A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the workshop was attended by acting Vice Chancellor Prof M A A Siddiqui, Director Planning and Monitoring H R Naik, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry Prof M T Banday.

It said that philanthropists and social activists, Padma Shri awardee and founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD) Jitender Singh Shunty, founder of Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust (MKT) and Amir Rashid Wani were the lead speakers for the event.