SKUAST-K organises workshop on motivation for social service

Srinagar: The faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Shuhama, organised a workshop on ‘motivation for social service, self-defence and disaster management’ on Monday.
A statement of SKUAST-K issued here said that the workshop was attended by acting Vice Chancellor Prof M A A Siddiqui, Director Planning and Monitoring H R Naik, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry Prof M T Banday.
It said that philanthropists and social activists, Padma Shri awardee and founder of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD) Jitender Singh Shunty, founder of Mooj Kasheer Welfare Trust (MKT) and Amir Rashid Wani were the lead speakers for the event.
Shunty shared his experiences and social work he rendered during the COVID pandemic for which he was awarded Padma Shri in 2021.
He donated blood more than 100 times during COVID for which he is popularly known as “donor Singh” of India.
Wani married off underprivileged girls and sponsored studies of 200 students from Budgam.