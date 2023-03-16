SKUAST-K organises workshop on use of statistical learning in agricultural sciences

Baramulla: The division of Agricultural Economics and Statistics, of Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Wadura campus, started a five days workshop on ‘Current Statistical Learning and Techniques in Agricultural Sciences’ on Thursday.
On the occasion, Prof Tariq Ahmad Raja, head of the division and organising director stressed upon the participants to inculcate interest in the subjects like “Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Big data analytics, Data mining and Optimisation techniques. ”
Prof Rajinder Prasad, Director Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, New Delhi, gave thought-provoking provoking online lecture. He stressed on the importance of statistics and data sciences in agricultural research. He also interacted with scientists and research scholars and answered their queries through virtual mode.
The event was attended by various heads of the divisions, including Prof Anwar Ali, Prof MA Mantoo, Prof Asif Shikari, National Agricultural Higher Education Faculty Coordinator, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Dr Showkat Maqbool and other faculty members.
During the five days workshop, special lectures will be delivered by eminent experts from different reputed institutions of the country, especially by Prof. Med Ram Verma from IVRI, Izzatnagar, Prof. Chander Shekhar from International Institute of Population Studies, Prof. Anjum Ara from Mumbai, Dr. Neha Gupta from Amity Business School, Dr. Banti Kumar from CSKHPKV, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Faizan Ahmad from VIT-AP University, through virtual mode, and also from other faculties of the University.
The event ended with a formal vote of thanks presented by Dr. Sajad A. Saraf. He thanked the Vice Chancellor, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, for their support and encouragement, and to Prof. Azmat Aalam Khan Co-ordinator of the NAHEP, for sanctioning and financing the workshop.