SKUAST-K organises workshop on use of statistical learning in agricultural sciences

Baramulla: The division of Agricultural Economics and Statistics, of Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Wadura campus, started a five days workshop on ‘Current Statistical Learning and Techniques in Agricultural Sciences’ on Thursday.

On the occasion, Prof Tariq Ahmad Raja, head of the division and organising director stressed upon the participants to inculcate interest in the subjects like “Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Big data analytics, Data mining and Optimisation techniques. ”

Prof Rajinder Prasad, Director Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, New Delhi, gave thought-provoking provoking online lecture. He stressed on the importance of statistics and data sciences in agricultural research. He also interacted with scientists and research scholars and answered their queries through virtual mode.