SKUAST-K PhD scholar selected for visiting fellowship in USA

Division of Genetics & Plant Breeding has been offered six months visiting fellowship at Kansas State University, USA beginning July 1, 2023.

Sadiah Shafi, currently pursuing PhD Programme at SKUAST-K’s Division of Genetics & Plant Breeding, is working in the area of abiotic stress tolerance in temperate rice diversity panel. She will spend six months at Kansas State University, USA and undergo advanced training in the area of climate change impact on crop plants. Sadiah will be working with a multidisciplinary team of researchers from Kansas State University, the Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur and the National Institute of Abiotic Stress Management, Maharastra on high-temperature stress tolerance under the mentorship of Prof PV Vara Prasad, a globally acclaimed climate change expert and Director at Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab at KSU. Acting vice-chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique, complimented the scholar and the coordinator of the International Programs, Dr Parvaze A Sofi for facilitating such scholar exchange visits that improve the international outlook of the university and help students benefit from global learning and innovation ecosystems. She is the 10th scholar from SKUAST-K to earn a visiting/higher education scholarship in 2023 outside India.