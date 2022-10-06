SKUAST-K receives award for pollination management

Srinagar: The AICRP Centre on Honey Bees and Pollinators, SKUAST-K, Shalimar received the TSP Award under All India Coordinated Research Project on Honey Bees and Pollinators (AICRP on HB & P).

The awards were announced today during an online meeting regarding the recommendations of Annual Group meeting of AICRP on HB & P held on 8-9th of September which also discussed the technical programme for the year 2022-23 on various AICRP Centres throughout the Country.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Balraj Singh, Project Coordinator AICRP on HB & P. The entire team of scientists of Pollination Centre/AICRP Centre were feted for their dedication and hard work.