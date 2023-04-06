SKUAST-K remains abuzz with Naat, Qirat competitions

Srinagar: A university level Naat and Qirat competition was organised across all the faculties and colleges SKUAST-K.

The programme was attended by Prof (Dr) M A A Siddiqui Director Education and Dean Students Welfare SKUAST-K, Prof (Dr) T H Masoodi Director of Research and Registrar, Deans, Associate Deans, OSD to VC, HoDs of various Divisions, officers of the University including Parvez A Bhat (Dy Registrar) and Aslam Parvez (Dy Registrar), Student Welfare Officers from all the faculties and colleges along with students.