SKUAST-K scientist bags ISSGPU award for 2022

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology of Kashmir scientist Dr Asif Hassan Sofi has bagged the prestigious ISSGPU mid-career scientist award for 2022.

The award was conferred to Dr Asif, Associate Professor Division of Livestock Products Technology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, by the Indian Society of Sheep and Goat Production and Utilization (ISSGPU) during 43rd national seminar cum annual conference at ICAR-Central Sheep and Wool Research Institute Avikanagar, Rajasthan recently.

ISSGPU lauded Dr Asif for his immense contribution to small ruminant research and extension during the last 13 years of his career in terms of executing six externally funded projects in the capacity of PI, Co-PI and associated scientist earning one patent and contributing to technology development viz; pashmina blended knitwear, feather cum skin meal, functional meat and milk products, improvised warping system and natural dyeing of pashmina.

Dr Asif has published 80 research papers in reputed national and international journals and has been the recipient of 18 awards including the farmer lead extension award from the Society for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension and Dr Randhir Singh Award for Innovation Research from the Indian Society of Animal Production and Management. He is a member of the Bureau of Indian standards (TXD04 Committee) and has also worked as an expert member in Geographical Indication Registry.