SKUAST-K scientists feted for revival of backyard poultry rearing

Srinagar: A team of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir scientists led by Prof Azmat Alam Khan has been awarded first prize by the Indian Poultry Science Association for the revival of profitable backyard poultry rearing in Kashmir at its 37th Annual Conference (IPSACON 2022) held at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

A paper titled "Multi-fold Returns on Investment through Rearing Layer Type Bird in Backyard" authored by a team of Scientists including Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Zulfiqar-ul-Haq, IU Sheikh, Nazir Ahmad Bumla and Insha Afzal from SKUAST-K’s Division of Livestock Production and Management, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry based on a NABARD-funded project for the revival of backyard poultry rearing won the first prize and received accolades from the judges at IPSACON 2022.