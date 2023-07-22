SKUAST-K students earns assistantship for pursuing PhD in USA

Srinagar: A PhD student from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir has been offered fully funded graduate research assistantship at the University of Arkansas, USA.

Insha Shafi, who has completed her bachelors and maters degrees from SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, will be pursuing her PhD from USA starting August 2023.

Insha will be working with a multidisciplinary team of researchers from the University of Arkansas on virus-thrip interaction using advanced diagnostic tools. She had also earned INSPIRE fellowship for pursuing PhD.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, complimented the scholar for the achievement and bringing laurels to the university and improving its footprints at international institutions. He wished her a great future ahead and hoped that she will act as an ambassador of the university and inspire fellow colleagues towards getting such opportunities. Vice Chancellor also complimented Dr Parvaze Ahmad Sofi, Coordinator of International Programmes for mentoring and guiding students for getting admission overseas in premier institutions.

In 2023, Insha Shafi is the 11th student from SKUAST-K, who has earned an overseas scholarship