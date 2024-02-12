SKUAST-K students set for exchange programme at Pondicherry University

Srinagar, Feb 12: Seven postgraduate and doctoral students from the Faculty of Forestry at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Kashmir (SKUAST-K) will soon participate in an exchange programme at Pondicherry University.

The 14-day International Summer School programme titled “STEER: Spatial Technologies for Urban Resilience: Empowering India and Mongolia” is being conducted under the prestigious Erasmus+-funded URGENT project. SKUAST-K’s Professor Akhlaq Amin Wani is coordinating the exchange program.

Vice Chancellor Prof NA Ganai commended the initiative, stating it aligns with his vision to transform SKUAST-K into a leading hub of education through student exchange programs with top universities globally. Prof. Ganai reiterated that such partnerships are crucial for advancing education and research.

The URGENT project aims to provide students with a global perspective on applying spatial technologies for urban resilience. The seven SKUAST-K students set to participate in the programme are Suraya Tasveer, Parsa Farkhanda, Sadaf Fayaz, Sahil Rahid, Mehq ul Islam, Anam Gowher and Sayed Adeel.