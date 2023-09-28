SKUAST-K students shine at Assam Agricultural University conclave

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir students have received commendation and praise at the recently held Student Engagement Conclave at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, Assam.

SKUAST-K students won first prize in the model competition for their innovative model on “Precision Agriculture and Technological Integration” in the two-day conclave, organised under the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). The event marked a significant milestone in fostering agricultural innovation and knowledge sharing among the youth of the country.

Vice Chancellor, AAU, Dr BC Deka, felicitated the winning SKUAST-K student team. He praised the students for their brilliant ideas, which can be transformed into vibrant businesses in future. The conclave, a vibrant forum for students passionate about agriculture, brought together budding agriculturalists. Over these two days, the event saw a plethora of activities, contests, presentations, and discussions that underscored the commitment to agricultural advancement.

The conclave also facilitated panel discussions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions. Experts and students engaged in meaningful conversations about climate-resilient agriculture, agri-entrepreneurship, and the role of youth in sustainable farming practices, said Dr Simmi Lohani, assistant dean students welfare, who was accompanying the students.

10 students from various faculties of the SKUAST-K participated in the conclave.

VC, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai complimented the students for bringing laurels to the university. He hoped that the students would work hard on their ideas to make them viable startups in the coming times.