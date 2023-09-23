SKUAST-K trains scientists, medicos on diagnosing foodborne infections

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organised a three-day workshop on “Microbiological diagnostic techniques for food borne pathogens” at the Shuhama campus.

The workshop, conducted by the University’s Division of Veterinary Public Health, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences under the World Bank-ICAR-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for institutional development of SKUAST-K, was attended by scientists, faculty members, medicos, vets and postgraduate students from different universities of the Kashmir division.

Dean, FVSc, Prof Mohammad Tufail Banday, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised the critical role of microbiological diagnostic techniques in curbing the emergence of foodborne infections. He appreciated the Division’s role in testing samples of water, milk, blood and other biological material for confirmation of disease outbreaks.

Earlier, Head of the Division, Prof Syed Akram Hussain, who was also the organizing secretary of the workshop, presented an overview of the proceedings of the three-day training. Prof Akram elaborated on how newer diagnostic methods revolutionize health management systems and promote the optimum health of animals, humans and the environment.

Reputed national level experts who delivered theme lectures during the workshop include Dr Harsh Kumar Sharma, Professor, Division of Veterinary Public Health, SKUAST-Jammu, Dr Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, Head, Department of Food Science & Technology, IUST, Prof Jasbir Singh Bedi, Director, Centre for One Health, GADVASU, Ludhiana, Punjab, Prof Rafiq A Shahardar, Head Division of Veterinary Parasitology, SKUAST-K and Dr Hilal Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Food Science & Technology, University of Kashmir.

Scientists of the Division of Veterinary Public Health conducted demonstrations on the total viable count in animal-origin foods; isolation, identification, and characterization of various pathogens from street foods, and milk and milk products.

The workshop ended with a vote of thanks. Certificates were also distributed among the participants who expressed satisfaction with the workshop given the evolving dietary habits of the people and risk of emerging food borne pathogens.