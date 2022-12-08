SKUAST Kashmir scientist discovers wilt causing fungi

Srinagar: SKUAST-K scientist Dr. Khalid Zaffar Masoodi has discovered the role of two new fungal pathogens for causing wilt in Chili and Brinjal, previously not known through DNA barcoding. The new pathogens identified through DNA barcoding were fusarium equiseti and fusarium chlamydosporum. Fusarium group of fungi is known to cause wilt in various crops which lowers yield and production.

Only a few species of fusarium were known to cause wilt in Chili and Brinjal here in Kashmir. The evolution of these two new fungi causing wilt in chili and Bbinjal brings forth the need to closely monitor the status of other diseases in other crops as well, to safeguard India’s billion-dollar agriculture export industry which is otherwise at risk. India has the maximum export potential in chili in the world and contributes one-fourth of the total chili export and is the second largest producer of Brinjal. However, China is a strong competitor because of the varying production, huge domestic consumption, and disease incidence in India. While wilt already exists in India, the discovery of new pathogens in chili and brinjal in J&K can be a game changer for the protection of the chili industry besides safeguarding the Indian Horticultural Industry.