SKUAST organises event against drug abuse

Srinagar: An awareness programme was organized on “Stand against Drug Abuse” at SKUAST-Kashmir in collaboration with Mission Shakti Foundation: Ride for Drug Free India.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K and was also attended by Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension; Prof. H.R. Naik, Director Planning & amp; Monitoring; Prof. Shabir A. Wani, Dean Horticulture; Prof. Muzaffar Malik, Associate Director Education; Dr. Seemi Lohani, Assistant Student Welfare Officer and students of the University.

Mission Shakti Foundation has started their journey on bikes from Jammu and reached SKUAST-Kashmir today for spreading awareness on “Stand against Drug Abuse” to Under-graduate and Post-Graduate students of the University. Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai and Director Extension received the guests. The VC appreciated the Mission Shakti Foundation’s girls’ group for giving awareness regarding drug abuse. “Drug abuse by young people is extremely dangerous to themselves, family, friends and society as a whole. Drug use among youth is directly related to traffic fatalities, violence, suicide, academic failure and other high risk behaviours,” he said.

Team Leader of the group, Preeti enlisted various abuses of the drugs and sought support to spread a word against drug menace. The Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries appreciated the team of biker girls for embarking on a journey to bring the change in the society. The group was later flagged off by VC for onward journey to U.T. of Ladakh.